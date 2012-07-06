The 31m Mirage was built in 2010 to be one of the fastest yachts in the world. Mirage combines the strong sporting lines of a luxury speed boat with all the comfort and space of a displacement whilst holding the capability of reaching speeds of up to 50 knots.

“Yachts of this quality and size are attracting serious buyers,” says YPI Broker Mike Rich. “The owner of Mirage wants to move up to another size yacht ideally this year so he is keen to let Mirage go at a price well below her market value for a quick sale. Those looking for a fast, comfortable and stylish yacht need to see Mirage as soon as possible.”

