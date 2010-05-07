Superyacht Mirgab V sold by Moran and Fraser
The 43.89m superyacht Mirgab V has been sold by Moran Yacht & Ship and Fraser Yachts. Built by Burger Boat Company in 2006, the motor yacht features naval architecture and interior design by Burger Boat Company, with exterior styling by Don O’Keefe.
Motor yacht Mirgab V was built to comply with MCA and ABS standards. The tri-deck yacht has an aluminium hull and superstructure, with a beam of 8.53m. Her spacious teak decks offer al fresco dining, Jacuzzi and generous sunbathing areas.
Mirgab V has a stylishly elegant interior, which offers luxurious living areas and accommodation for up to 14 guests. The yacht's seven suites comprise a luxurious master stateroom, four double cabins and two twins. She can also carry up to 10 crew members on board.
M/Y Mirgab V has a top speed of 18.5 knots and a range of 3,800nm from her 52990 litre fuel tanks.
Motor yacht Mirgab V was listed with an asking price of $21.995 million.