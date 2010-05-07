Motor yacht Mirgab V was built to comply with MCA and ABS standards. The tri-deck yacht has an aluminium hull and superstructure, with a beam of 8.53m. Her spacious teak decks offer al fresco dining, Jacuzzi and generous sunbathing areas.



Mirgab V has a stylishly elegant interior, which offers luxurious living areas and accommodation for up to 14 guests. The yacht's seven suites comprise a luxurious master stateroom, four double cabins and two twins. She can also carry up to 10 crew members on board.

M/Y Mirgab V has a top speed of 18.5 knots and a range of 3,800nm from her 52990 litre fuel tanks.

Motor yacht Mirgab V was listed with an asking price of $21.995 million.