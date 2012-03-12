Superyacht Mogambo Leaves Nobiskrug Shipyard
The Nobiskrug shipyard in Rendsburg, Germany has today confirmed that the 74m superyacht Mogambo has left the shipyard and has reportedly arrived in Bristol, UK.
Mogambo (a.k.a. Hull 782) is a stylish and contemporary superyacht designed inside and out by Reymond Langton Design.
Drawing from their venerable expertise, Nobiskrug and Reymond Langton Design have together created a unique superyacht of true distinction which will no doubt be attracting a lot of attention over the next few months.
Now thought to be delivered to her owner, Mogambo can accommodate up to 12 guests in six spacious staterooms; consisting of one Master Suite on the main deck, a VIP cabin plus two double and two convertible cabins. More details to follow.