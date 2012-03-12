Superyacht Mogambo Leaves Nobiskrug Shipyard

Mogambo (a.k.a. Hull 782) is a stylish and contemporary superyacht designed inside and out by Reymond Langton Design.



Drawing from their venerable expertise, Nobiskrug and Reymond Langton Design have together created a unique superyacht of true distinction which will no doubt be attracting a lot of attention over the next few months.

Now thought to be delivered to her owner, Mogambo can accommodate up to 12 guests in six spacious staterooms; consisting of one Master Suite on the main deck, a VIP cabin plus two double and two convertible cabins. More details to follow.