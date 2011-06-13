Starting from the 1st of August, the sleek and powerfully designed Mona Liza will be available for charter in the Mediterranean having just completed her journey to Greece.

With a decadent interior design from Yacht Design Associates, Mona Liza can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in five spacious cabins; consisting of one master bedroom, two doubles and two twin cabins.

Mona Liza can also achieve a top speed of 20 knots through her twin MTU 2250hp diesel engines.

Now available for sale in Greece and for charter in the Mediterranean during August, Mona Liza is listed with Moran Yacht & Ship for an asking price of $10,500,000.