In a Joint Central Agency between Matt Albert of YPI and Kevin Merrigan of Northrop & Johnson, motor yacht Monte Carlo has been successfully sold in the ongoing collaboration between the two brokerage companies.

YPI Sales & New Construction Broker Matt Albert said, “Our companies compliment each other very well … Wes Sanford worked tirelessly to ensure the deal completed smoothly. Kevin and his team are always a pleasure to work with.”

The 40m superyacht Monte Carlo was built in 1988 and underwent a major multi-million dollar refit in 2006, completely rejuvenating the entire vessel.

“She is an outstanding motor yacht,” Matt Albert added. “She has all the Amels build quality we expect, a proven trans-Atlantic capability and range, and at an asking price of $5,900,000 she quite simply offered the very best value and pedigree at a sixth of the cost of building new.”

Motor yacht Monte Carlo is the second Amels vessel to be sold by YPI in a week, recently conducting the in-house sale of a 54-metre Amels 177 Limited Edition Series (Hull 458). News of these sales comes shortly after the brokerage firm held a firm presence at the 2010 Cannes and Monaco Yacht Show.

CEO of Yachting Partners International Bertrand Vogele commented, “It is very important today that we are able to offer clients a variety of yachts to suit all tastes and requirements … It is even more important our yachts are of the highest quality. All of our efforts today are focused on finding the very best quality yachts for our clients – those listed publicly on the market and those listed a little more privately announced.”

