Built in 1984, this impressively sized Benetti superyacht is a sophisticated example of high-quality Italian yacht building. Moonlight was designed by the in-house Benetti design division in collaboration with Sea Quest Technology, sporting a contemporary styling after her extensive refits in 1994 and 2002.

Styled by Evan K. Marshall, her interior design is an elegant display of comfort and sophistication.

Moonlight is able to achieve a comfortable cruising speed of 12.5 knots, alongside a top speed of 15.5 knots through two high powered CAT 3512B diesel engines.

With a beam of 9.12m, Moonlight offers a spacious interior for 18 guests and a crew of 14.

Having recently undergone a price reduction, Moonlight is now available to view with Edmiston & Company at the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show 2011.