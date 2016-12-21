Originally debuted for sale in the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Moonraker was sold within nine months of being on the market.

Built in 2014 by Italian shipyard Overmarine for an experienced yacht owner, the 49.9m Mangusta 165E open superyacht Moonraker boasts exterior designs by Stefano Righini, with the shipyard undertaking the naval architecture and interior designs in house.

Moonraker is the 8th Mangusta 165, but she is the first in the yard's new E series, which stands for Evolution. This, in a long line of sales for Moran Yacht & Ship, closes a successful year and reflects a continued trend for large yacht construction and brokerage activity.