Mr Loui’s interior offers a space of glamour with every dimension of her layout combining exquisite structures, warm rich color palettes and a-la-mode mirrored walls; evoking the feeling of a chic London apartment afloat the water and making life on board one of ample comfort and enjoyment.

Its all in the details; rich oaks and lashings of terra-cotta that make up a space of serene lounging, dazzling dining and an ambience that evokes a homely comfort and an escape. Its intimate living space offers a collaboration of hardwoods and stone, whilst wide windows pay testament to life on the water, welcoming the blue horizon of the ocean into its living quarters.

Mr Loui's bedrooms, catering up to 12 guests, offers a dense marriage of plum and off-white’s, balanced with textured linen and delicate gold trimmings. Here, modern grandeur meets stylish city living, yet managing to evoke the natural beauty of life outdoors with tree bark and delicate flowers whilst offering chic cosmpolitan living.

Currently on the brokerage market, Mr Louis is available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates with interior insight photography taken by Superyachts.com during the Palm Beach Boat Show 2017.