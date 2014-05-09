Built by Corsair Yachts in 2008 to resemble J. Pierpont Morgan’s famous yacht ‘Corsair’, Nero’s sleek lines and elegant demeanour have been the highlight of many a yacht show; however today the industry has witnessed the sale of a truly remarkable yacht.

While few details about her sale have been revealed, both Merle Wood & Associates and Burgess Yachts have acknowledged the help of Bluewater for introducing the buyer.