Superyacht Nero Sold In Joint Central
The iconic 90m (296’) superyacht Nero, a vessel which is widely renowned across the yachting community and revered for its classic styling, has today been sold by Merle Wood & Associates alongside Burgess Yachts and Bluewater.
Built by Corsair Yachts in 2008 to resemble J. Pierpont Morgan’s famous yacht ‘Corsair’, Nero’s sleek lines and elegant demeanour have been the highlight of many a yacht show; however today the industry has witnessed the sale of a truly remarkable yacht.
While few details about her sale have been revealed, both Merle Wood & Associates and Burgess Yachts have acknowledged the help of Bluewater for introducing the buyer.