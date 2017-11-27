New Style

“It is always great, creatively, to turn a Gentleman Yacht into a fresh Lady of the Sea,” explains Laura Pomponi, CEO & Founder of Luxury Projects. “By subtly integrating new features, technology, and design by still enhancing the true character of the yacht, the merging of contemporary luxury and true custom design details, balanced with the original classical theme of the yacht is a true work of art.”

The refined and worldly feel on board has been completely updated thanks to a 70% replacement of all wood with matte finish limed oak, keeping its stately elegance and brightening the entire interior. Pair this with custom champagne carpeting and polished marble floors, the tone of bygone luxury has not only been preserved but enhanced to an entirely new level thanks to a contemporary touch from Laura Pomponi and the vision of Nero’s Owners.

To accentuate the ‘Modern Classic’ style, thousands of individual details create a much bigger picture; including new fabrics and furniture with a blue-green motif and stunning lighting to bring the interior to life while ornaments and artworks contrast against custom metal wall pieces.

“The Refit opportunity, especially on board MY NERO, meant to respect the original vessel, and simply cheer her up,” adds Pomponi. “Balancing classic lines with modern art, contemporary accessories and lighting were the most challenging aspects of this refit project.”

“Our brief from the outset was to update and freshen up all of the interiors of the yacht,” explain her Owners. “We were very specific and requested that the overall style and comfort level of Nero were to be respected in its entirety. When we recently visited the Yacht, my husband and I were finally able to see Nero restored to all her glory with a thoroughly modern fresh classical look throughout.”

The nature of Nero itself - a true love-letter to life on the water, lived well - is now more iconic than it has ever been. But, it’s not just the interior that received an update.

New Space

The refit process allowed the chance for a new 7th guest area to be introduced to the yacht, adding to the boundless charter appeal of the boat itself. Another addition is the installation of a large guest bar in the Sky Lounge, with custom-made LP design by Fendi bar stools which further augments Nero with the classic cool of the 1920s with a contemporary twist.

“The addition of the bar on the sky lounge deck is truly genius," add the Owners of Nero. "It greatly improves the functionality and the flow of the boat. Guests will now get a more service-oriented experience with the addition of a new coffee station and cocktail bar. The new bar is well designed and finished to a very high standard. One would almost think it had been there forever”

Outside, a Ralph Lauren decor with nautical theme brings white and blue to the yacht’s classic style as well as new fly sail sun-awnings to create shade, new furniture, an updated Jacuzzi area and new roundtable to seat up to 14 guests for unparalleled al fresco dining.

“The outdoor seating area outside the sky lounge has also changed, however, the change is subtle and it would take a very keen eye to notice the increase in table and seating," continue Nero's Owners. "This makes entertaining more fluid and befits the number of guests usually chartering. The bedrooms comfort levels have been raised throughout to a very high standard. Rooms are inviting and comfortable and retain the Nero atmosphere throughout.

We are all so very pleased with the end result. Our boat has maintained her beauty elegance poise and atmosphere, however, with Laura's magical touch she has become even more elegant and definitely more inviting to the kind of contemporary clients that are always attracted to Nero."

New Lease of Life

Burgess has this week announced Nero as the brand's new central agency for charter, available across the Summer in the Mediterranean following the Caribbean & Bahamas across winter. With a globally revered central fleet, Nero joins the ranks as a proven, and now completely rejuvenated charter yacht. We look forward to bringing you more on the charter appeal of Nero in the very near future.

Nero is now set to embark on a new era, bringing with it more charter acclaim, experiences and attention from across the world, wherever she may roam. With a happy owner and an exciting future ahead of her, this superyacht is earning its place in yachting history, much like her predecessor.