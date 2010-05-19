Motor yacht Never Enough is built to Lloyd's and MCA classification. She features exterior styling and engineering by De Voogt Naval Architects, with interior design by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

The yacht's spacious main saloon offers an open and airy atmosphere, with large windows providing plenty of natural light. The formal dining area is located on the deck above and provides fantastic views.



Never Enough can sleep 10 guests in five elegant and luxurious staterooms, including a full-beam master stateroom; two double staterooms and two twins. She can also accommodate eight crew members onboard.



Out on deck, there are several al fresco dining options; generous sunpads and a sundeck Jacuzzi. The superyacht also boasts a fast Boston Whaler tender and a fantastic selection of water toys.

Motor yacht Never Enough can reach a top speed of 16 knots and has a range of 1,900 nautical miles at 13 knots.



Never Enough was for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship, with an asking price of US$13.95 million.