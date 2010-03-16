The Azimut Jumbo 100’ was built in 1999 and underwent a total refurbishment of her interior over 2009 to give the whole yacht a fresh and modern feel. The refurbishment welcomed new carpeting, upholstery, fabrics, curtains and linen designed by Andrew Martin International and Guy Laroche.

Noni is ready for the full charter experience and is able to comfortably accommodate 8-10 guests in four stylish cabins, consisting of two double cabins, two twins and two pullman berths. Noni can also accommodate up to five crew members, ensuring a relaxed luxury charter experience.



Noni, having also undergone a major refit to her engine room, has been given new lease of life for charter holidays. Her generator and engine room were given a complete overhaul and Noni now runs comfortably at a top speed of 26 knots on two 1800hp 16V MTU Diesel engines and two 45kW Kohler gens in sound shielding casings.



Toys and tender onboard superyacht Noni include a Novamarine RH400 inflatable waterjet tender; a Yamaha Waver runner, water skis, wakeboard and Scuba units.

Noni is now refreshed and prepared for charter with her new plush interior and upgraded engine room. She is available for charter at rates of €49,000pw high season/ €39,000pw low season.