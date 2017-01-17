Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Superyacht NONO Sold After Six Months on the Market

By Ben Roberts

Sleek, stylish and sophisticated, NONO is a superyacht of the modern era with a distinctive look, Italian flair and a new owner following the latest sale announcement from Lucid Yacht Group and Engel & Volkers Yachting.

The 37-metre Admiral motor yacht NONO was launched in Italy in late 2014. Part of the Impero Series, NONO's innovative profile and design - drawn by Luca Dini - received several awards for both design and capability.

Designed and engineered for extended cruising, NONO has a range of 3,000nm at low cruise while able to reach a top speed of 20 knots while maintaining complete comfort throughout. The five tastefully appointed cabins accommodate eleven guests and a crew of seven in three cabins.

One of NONO's many award-worthy design features is the spectacular Beach Club. The trendsetting ​NONO boasts a day spa at sea, complete with bar, shower and a custom sauna, and with room to stow a 5.5m jet tender in the adjacent side-entrance garage. 

Barin Cardenas at Lucid Yacht Group - who originally sold and oversaw the build - and Sebastiano Pitasi at Engel & Volkers Yachting announced the sale after Jukka Kaukonen at KK Superyachts introduced a buyer in collaboration with Lon McCloskey at Worth Avenue Yachts.

Listed at an asking price of €13,200,000, NONO was closed less than six months from having been listed for sale. Click here for more information on superyacht NONO.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Brokerage News