Superyacht Northern Light can sleep 10 guests in five cabins, comprising a master suite, two double cabins and two twins.

“Our clients were impressed by Northern Light straight away,” says Matt Albert, Sales & New Construction Broker with YPI.

With twin Caterpillar engines, motor yacht Northern Light can reach a top speed of 14.5 knots and cruises comfortably at 13 knots, with a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Northern Light was listed with an asking price of €24.9 million.