Superyacht Northern Light sold by YPI
YPI has announced the sale of motor yacht Northern Light. Built in 2001, 46m Northern Light has a classic John Munford interior with rich mahogany finishes, offset by luxurious fabrics. The superyacht was last refitted in 2009, and offers exceptional outdoor areas.
Superyacht Northern Light can sleep 10 guests in five cabins, comprising a master suite, two double cabins and two twins.
“Our clients were impressed by Northern Light straight away,” says Matt Albert, Sales & New Construction Broker with YPI.
With twin Caterpillar engines, motor yacht Northern Light can reach a top speed of 14.5 knots and cruises comfortably at 13 knots, with a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Northern Light was listed with an asking price of €24.9 million.
