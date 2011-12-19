Northern Star is the superyacht which brought a whole new meaning to the term ‘exploration yacht’. Her exceptional range of 8500 nautical miles and ice class hull allow Northern Star to cruise to locations not frequented by most yachts.

Northern Star was designed by Espen Oeino to be a sturdy, world-wide cruising vessel which combines, performance, comfort and unrivalled luxury.

Featuring a grand country house styled interior from Pauline Nunns, her six decks offer an impressive amount of space both internally and externally – allowing guests the space to relax, enjoy gourmet al fresco dining and host grand evening events with a difference.

Vibration and noise emissions are at a minimum through advanced design and construction methods alongside an ice strengthened hull for long range cruises and state-of-the-art stabilising systems for that added element of pure comfort.

Moran Yacht & Ship are now the world exclusive central agents for both the charter and sale of Northern Star – listed at an asking price of $129,000,000.