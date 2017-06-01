Superyacht Northern Star: Discovering Decadence

Ideal for cruising the globe with the up to 12 guests, Northern Star showcases a decadent world on board Lurssen's 75.40m classic, with 6 idyllic staterooms and 22 crew on hand. Yet what makes this glorious vessel special, isn't simply its size. Its take on traditional decor, with the comfort of home, transcends its guests into a world of elegance.

Country flair is a character well encompassed here; with floral fabrics, upholstered furniture and a blue and white colour palette offering a suburban sentiment to the Lurssen masterpiece.

Whilst parisian style windows, stylish silhouettes and a burst of royal reds and grecian pillars pays homage to European architecture, design elements such as fireplace fixtures create a space akin to a country manner nestled in the hilltops of france, with all the luxury one could desire.

Like all yacht interiors, Northern Star is designed to immerse its guests in the view, evidenced by its stream of stately rooms all facing the ocean. Take its vast expansive windows that flood light into the master suite, its office space looking out into a vast blanket of ocean water, or its al fresco deck perfect for dining under the stars. Golden oak hues merge with a splash of red, boasting beach-chic barefoot living and opulence as you jacuzzi, bar and bathe, right at the heart of the ocean.

Life al fresco isn't its only pull factor. Escape into the dark, rich sanctuary of its on-board library; a vision of oaks, metallic golds and luxe leathers that drench the space with character and warmth. If becoming lost in a novel, in a cosy corner of North Stars colossal greatness isn't to your taste, its grand piano or on-board state-of-the-art cinema might be a welcomed escape you desire.

Northern Star is available for both charter and sale with Moran Yacht & Ship, follow the links to find out more.