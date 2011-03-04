Having only just been signed for sale, Nuberu Nau has now undergone a brand-new price reduction according to her Monaco-based brokerage firm, Dahm International.

Built by CNB in 2001, Nuberu Nau stands as a meticulously maintained superyacht after an extensive refit over 2009/10.

This high-quality sloop was designed by naval architect Philippe Cabon, with an exquisite interior from Frank Darnet.

The yacht’s times interior design combines modern luxury with a generous and well thought-out layout – offering any potential new owner a true home at sea.

Three staterooms with en suite bathrooms offer owner and guest ample privacy and plenty of room for well-being. The generous salon offers the ideal setting for dining and relaxation below deck.

Having now undergone a €350,000 price reduction, Nuberu Nau is now listed at an asking price of €3,150,000.