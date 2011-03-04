Read online now
Superyacht Nuberu Nau Takes Price Reduction

By B. Roberts

Shortly after Dahm International announced the new listing of superyacht Nuberu Nau for sale, news has arrived of an immediate €350,000 price reduction to the 28.5m sailing yacht.

Having only just been signed for sale, Nuberu Nau has now undergone a brand-new price reduction according to her Monaco-based brokerage firm, Dahm International.

Built by CNB in 2001, Nuberu Nau stands as a meticulously maintained superyacht after an extensive refit over 2009/10.

This high-quality sloop was designed by naval architect Philippe Cabon, with an exquisite interior from Frank Darnet.

The yacht’s times interior design combines modern luxury with a generous and well thought-out layout – offering any potential new owner a true home at sea.

Three staterooms with en suite bathrooms offer owner and guest ample privacy and plenty of room for well-being. The generous salon offers the ideal setting for dining and relaxation below deck.

Having now undergone a €350,000 price reduction, Nuberu Nau is now listed at an asking price of €3,150,000.

