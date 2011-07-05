Custom built by the Viareggio-based Rossi Navi shipyard and launched in Genoa, M/Y Numptia (dubbed Hull FR020 during construction) is an elegant superyacht which joins the ranks of sophisticated vessels like Cakewalk and Luna; boasting a stern navy blue hull and a simple but powerfully styled superstructure.

Numptia is capable of powering her steel hull through the water at a top speed of 18.60 knots through dual Caterpillar 3516B DTA 68446hp engines alongside maintaining a comfortably cruising speed of 16 knots.

Featuring a luxurious interior design from Salvagni Architetti, Numptia can accommodate up to 12 guests in six spacious suites alongside space for 19 crew members on board.