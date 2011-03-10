Superyacht O’Rama was custom-built by the Greek shipyard Golden Yachts in 2010 and was expertly designed, inside and out, by Giorgio Vafiadis from Intern Studio; able to accommodate fourteen guests in seven luxurious cabins.

This remarkably elegant tri-deck motor yacht is the perfect opportunity for charter guests to cruise around the East or West Mediterranean and make full use of her generous interior and exterior spaces alongside her arsenal of superyacht toys.

Located on O’Rama’s main aft deck, you face the entrance into her salon with staircases situated on either side, leading externally to all decks. In the aft deck area, there is a large wooden table for alfresco dining; allowing 12 guests to enjoy gourmet meals whilst enjoying the wide view of the ocean.

Once inside O’Rama, after crossing in through her hydraulic doors, you find yourself in her salon. The elegance, colours, fabrics, furniture and atmosphere offer a warm, welcoming feeling as well as featuring solid oak floors, majestic rugs and African Teak Wood throughout. The entire area is surrounded by windows which give ample light, providing a real sense of space. Her furnishings include two extremely comfortable sofa arm chairs with high lamp tables on both sides and another two arm chairs located at the end of the salon. However, no salon would be complete without the evening entertainment, offering a 40 inch satellite plasma TV and DVD in a fitted cabinet; appearing at the touch of a button.

The dining area is located behind the salon and is also able to seat 12 guests, perfect for entertaining over the work of O’Rama’s distinguished Chef and elite crew. To the right of the dining room is the Master Cabin, which upon entering offers a king size bed on the left with a vanity table and another 40 inch plasma satellite TV. On the right of the Master suite are two half-moon couches, located in front of a majestic en-suite bathroom with Jacuzzi, opposite a very spacious walk-in wardrobe.

The VIP Cabin is located on the upper-deck, enabling you to enjoy the captivating view of the ocean in privacy with private access to the upper deck. Here guests can enjoy a drink from the bar or a meal at her dining table alongside relaxing in the sun. The VIP Cabins features an inviting queen sized bed, an en-suite bathroom with Jacuzzi and shower alongside another walk in closet and 40 inch television.

Part of the charm of chartering a superyacht is enjoying some decent time on the sun deck, O’Rama allows guests to relax in the warm weather, spend time in the Jacuzzi and enjoy a drink from a full bar in the evening. Guests can also find a small gym area, great for keeping fit whilst at sea as well as a state-of-the-art Bridge on the fore of the upper deck, providing high-speed internet for all guests.

Superyacht O’Rama also offers two double cabins and two twin cabins, located on the lower deck which can be reached by passing a few stairs from the salon or main deck. Both double cabins have a very comfortable double bed in the centre with walk in closets and half moon couches for further relaxation. Her two twin cabins are equally as spacious and sophisticated, offering en-suite facilities and satellite television. Both twin cabins have pullman berths and connect with the double cabins for families who want to convert their rooms to connect with their children should they desire.

Superyacht O’Rama is has an exquisite interior design with every feature a charter client could want, as well as some high-octane machinery for the more exciting side of the cruise. O’Rama packs a number of fun superyacht toys and tender to play with, such as a 6.2m inboard tender, a 4.6m outboard Zodiac tender, two Yamaha Cruiser Jet Ski’s, Snorkelling, Diving and fishing equipment as well as inflatable-tubes to attach to any tender.

Superyacht O’Rama offers everything that a charter guest could want as well as being one of the most incredibly designed superyachts on the water. She is currently available for charter in the East and West Mediterranean through Atalanta Golden Yachts for a winter rate from €167,000 per week and from €167,000 - €220,000 per week in the summer season.