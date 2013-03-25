Following the traditional bottle breaking ceremony, Ocean Paradise was lowered in to the water in front of her owner, technical personnel, skilled workers and all Benetti staff who worked on her throughout the construction process.

Measuring 55m, this stainless steel superyacht is fully custom-built and an ideal charter vessel. Her contemporary profile is the home of innovative features such as a large swimming pool, a gym area and even a DJ console on the sun deck.

Her modern interior is illuminated by large windows, allowing a wealth of natural light to flood in whilst her LED lighting system offers a well lit, comfortable atmosphere at night. We’ll be releasing more details on Ocean Paradise as they emerge.