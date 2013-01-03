Coined by the brokerage firm as the ideal entertainment yacht, Oceanos was meticulously crafted by renowned Italian yacht builders Mondo Marine – offering three impressive decks with numerous spaces and private areas both inside and out.

Oceanos holds as much interior style as she does exterior distinction, boasting Italy’s finest woods, marble and fabrics, creating an environment of refined elegance and sophistication.

The yacht's impressive deck space, salons, indoor and outdoor dining, bars and Jacuzzis all combine to ensure guests and owner alike enjoy nothing but the ultimate exclusive experience only a superyacht of this calibre can offer.

Oceanos is available for sale through YPI at an asking price of €16,750,000.