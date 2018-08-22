Delivered in 2017 by the German shipyard, Lürssen, Areti’s luxe interior and sleek exterior styling is courtesy of British studio, Winch Design. A juxtaposition of dark wood and light fabrics is complemented by warm lighting. “Her interior has a traditional feel with an American classic twist,” comments Andrew Winch at Winch Design. The steel hull and aluminium superstructure project was built to the Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) and DNV GL standards. .

Areti can accommodate up to 18 guests in a nine-stateroom layout with an interior volume totalling 2,850gt. Guests on board are spoilt for choice when it comes to entertaining and relaxing outdoors. The superyacht also includes a spa with a hot tub, full depth plunge pool and relaxation area , which connects to a large swim platform at the transom.



The large swim platform is accessed via staircases that lead down from the aft deck, while ahead of the owner’s suite is a private area fitted with a Jacuzzi and a spacious sunbed with breakfast table. This is just one of the private deck spaces for the owners and guests to enjoy in the utmost privacy.

The owner of this 85-metre custom superyacht has owned three Areti's prior to owning this larger and bespoke Areti by Lürssen.