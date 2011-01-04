Built under full ABS certification in 1998 by Admiral Marine, Ohana (ex; Roxana) is an impressively sized motor yacht with generous interior spaces for both entertaining and accommodating guests. Not only does she feature most amenities and luxuries found onboard most new builds, but superyacht Ohana also boasts a classically designed interior by Donald Starkey.

Superyacht Ohana also recently benefitted from a number of new changes onboard, such as new mechanical and electrical system upgrades, new electronics throughout and extensive touch ups to her interior.

Albeit recently sold to a brand new owner by the renowned brokerage firm, superyacht Ohana will soon be an impressive new addition to the Northrop & Johnson charter fleet.