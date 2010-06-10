This 46m Palmer Johnson PJ 150, superyacht O'Khalila was launched by Palmer Johnson in 2007.

“This unique Palmer Johnson was built for an extremely knowledgeable owner,” explains her lead YPI Broker & CEO Bertrand Vogèle. “He spared absolutely no expense not only on maintaining the yacht but in adding numerous upgrades since she was delivered.”

Superyacht O’Khalila accommodates up to 12 guests aboard her spacious and luxurious interior designed by Nuvolari-Lenard. Not only is she spacious and comfortable, but holds high performance potential.

“Powered not by two, but three MTU diesel engines, O’Khalila is one of the fastest on the market,” states broker Matt Albert. “She can reach top speeds of up to 34 knots and cruises at an impressive 30 knots with a range of around 700 miles – exceptional for a yacht with such a full luxurious interior”.

M/Y O'Khalila has two complete deck levels plus a raised pilothouse which blends into an extensive open-air deck.



O'Khalila is available for immediate delivery and is for sale through YPI Brokerage and Merle Wood with an asking price of: US$ 24,500,000.