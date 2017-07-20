Andrea Vallicelli gave Alberto Pinto a run for his money, with such a perfectly proportioned exterior, this ISA yacht transcends its 2014 build age with a striking silhouette, and masculine lines. As you venture on board, she refuses to disappoint.

Decked Out for Entertainment

When it comes to a deck space, interior furnishings are equally as important as anywhere else on board. With that said, its strikingly bold grey and black deck by Esthec boasts beauty and functionality, offering the ability for guests to wear heels due to its unique material- a no shoes off rule makes it into the Okto rule book.

As if lady guests weren't pleased enough, its truly mesmerising 6-metre infinity pool welcomes cocktails at sunset as a luscious rose coloured underlighting flourishes from below. To emulate the ocean, it can be filled with salt/fresh water, giving its owner a closer connection to the sea, so lying back and basking in your chosen destination needn't feel a world away from nature. As the sky shifts in colour, the parties can begin. Its 1,000W speakers lead long summer nights into the early morning, throw in the addition of a touch and go helipad on the foredeck and it is a superyacht to be envied.

It's All in the Detail

Glamour is key, something the talented Alberto Pinto, who's previous work include 82-metre M/Y Alfa Nero, reflects skilfully. While balance and harmony between the indoor and outdoors is essential, it is in the detail we discover true craftmanship and character. Her marriage of soft and sumptuous creams, blacks and warm golds offer a royal aesthetic to such a contemporary vessel. Take its dining table; a statement light fixture glistens from above, as spotlights generously brighten the living space.

When serenity calls, Okto is able accommodates 12 guests. Yet, it is the Owners Suite where this superyacht really shines. Large skylights above shimmer and a private terrace folds down for ultimate seclusion at sea, simply at the touch of a button. If this seamless set up isn't show stopping enough, enjoy an advanced audio system and a 103-inch plasma TV inviting its owner for a cinematic experience on board. Okto now available for sale, makes the perfect vessel to revel in comfort. As you soak in its neutral palette of warm golden hues, its zen-like sensibility is truly mesmerizing.