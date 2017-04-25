Superyacht Okto: Redefining Opulence

Sporty Chic

From the moment you step on board Okto, she radiates fast and furious. Aside from technical details (she clocks 18 knots and showcases an extravagant 6-meter pool) her interior is one that exudes an active-lifestyle feeling. Synonymous with a phrase commonly used in the design world: sports luxe, her approach to comfort is one that doesn’t compromise intricacy.

Fittings are satisfyingly solid with everything well-aligned and in the most carefully positioned place, whilst finishes are ornately beautiful so as not to cross the line into too clean territory. Her dining room transforms into an al-fresco area, doors sliding at the touch of a button and with a magnificent round table appearing so elegant that Okto feels extremely well-dressed without ever feeling too stuffy.

Monochrome Moments

Roses in romantic reds and hammered metallic panelling are the only colours that enhance Okto’s monochromatic palate. For this reason, her interior is unrivalled in its ability to make guests feel at ease, relaxed and never offended by their surroundings. What stands out about this bluff-bowed vessel is that there’s nothing not to like. No futuristic fancies or ostentatious art work, just style, class and sensible sophistication, the kind that you only get from a timeless and tasteful theme.

Inside Out

In fact, the theme drifts from inside, out, where fine finishes range an array of contemporary cushions and accents that make for an inviting solace to a day exploring the Med, to jet-black parasols that shade from the mid-day sun with pleasing simplicity.

The most vibrant part of Okto is undeniably her pool; a defining feature sure to turn heads. But what also can’t be ignored is the deck space that surrounds that has been styled to perfection. Stairs take up commanding space, leading from deck to deck, but what doesn’t lack is maximisation of space from clever use of furniture. With crisp white C-shaped sofas that sprawl across the deck at every opportunity, there’s more than enough room to lounge.

Okto is currently for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship.