Superyacht Natita is a 66m motor yacht with a steel displacement hull. Natita was built by Kusch Yachts in Germany and then outfitted with a sophisticated aluminium superstructure by Dutch yacht builder Oceanco.

Superyacht Natita holds a stunning interior from designer Alberto Pinto. Excellent use is made of her generous interior space, offering luxurious accommodation for 12 guests in six staterooms.

Brokerage firm Burgess successfully sold the expertly built superyacht, representing both the seller and the buyer. Superyacht Ona held an asking price of €59,900,000.