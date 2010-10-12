Built in 2008 by Golden Yachts, O’Neiro is a beautifully constructed 53m superyacht with a sophisticated interior – fully equipped for entertainment or relaxation for friends and family.

Able to sleep 14 guests in seven luxurious cabins, she holds various water-toys, a Jacuzzi, a bar and generous outdoor space, ideal for evening drinks, hosting barbeques or just relaxing in the sun.

O’Neiro is for charter with leading Greek charter company, Atalanta Golden Yachts, who have announced her exciting itinerary for the coming winter months.

Cruising along the Red Sea for 7-10 days, Captain of O’Neiro, Nikos Demertzis, will embark for Hurghada, Egypt, on day one, where guests can pass the day enjoying the beautiful waters, go swimming and then spend the night in Hurghada, enjoying a night out for cocktails.

Day 2 will take guests from Hurghada to Safaga where guests will have the opportunity to visit the city of Luxor, Southern Egypt which is home to the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes and the Luxor Temple. Moving from Safaga, Superyacht O’Neiro will then venture on toward Sahl Hasheesh Bay to enjoy clear waters, pristine beaches, visit coral reefs and enjoy the finest food from O’Neiro’s highly-skilled chef.

On Day 4 and 5, O’Neiro will set sail for El Gouna after spending the night in Sahl Hasheesh Bay, spending two days in the stunning coastal town. El Gouna is built on 10km of beach and spreads across islands and lagoons, offering the ideal relaxation or exploration opportunity for any charter guests.

On Day 6 and 7, From El Gouna, guests will head to Sharm El Sheikh to enjoy plenty of activities and a wide array of sightseeing, including Saint Catherine’s Monastery, one of the oldest working Christian monasteries in the world.

O’Neiro will then cruise the stunning backdrop of the Red Sea 100nm from Sharm El Sheikh to a choice of two amazing locations, Eilat, Israel or Petra, Jordan depending on the desired location upon disembarkation. Eilat has the chance to visit Jerusalem and swim with dolphins in their natural habitat.