Both the exterior and interior were designed by British designer Michael Leach. Orca features an advanced, futuristic superstructure composed of steel, alloy and composite with an innovative glazing.

Michael Leach has already won the World Superyacht Award for his work the 67m Feadship yacht Anna and has now added another innovative design to the water with the launch of the 96m Orca.

Superyacht Orca will be capable of 19 knots at top speed and will be able to travel 6000nm at 14 knots, powered by twin MTU 595 TE 70l Diesel engines.



Orca will also offer accommodation for sixteen guests overall, with six guest cabins, one owner's cabin, and one nanny cabin.



Orca will now undergo extensive sea trials before her delivery to her owner in summer 2010.