Set to be used by the family, chartered throughout the world and showcased at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, Ouranos is a global superyacht with eyes on the turquoise waters of the Caribbean for her primary cruising grounds.



The Interior

Due to the scheduled charter career and the experience of the owner, Ouranos has been perfectly balanced for charter and family vacations. Designed by Gian Marco Campanino, the interiors on board were styled to attempt a new level of luxury, refined and understated which acts as a home on the water.

"I guess that M/Y Ouranos interiors express the contemporary lifestyle state-of-the-art without being overcharged of iper-decoration; "Less is More" is still current. Without giving up high-end finishings, this yacht establishes a new luxury idea, made of purity and linearity; sophisticated atmospheres, subtle color shades make of this interiors something very cozy although definitely luxurious; precious materials and outstanding art pieces speak for themselves; without being a glitzy boat, she best represents the new ideal of elegance".

Ouranos offers Owners a large master suite, private office, walk-in wardrobe and a huge master bathroom on the main deck with ten full-height windows.

On the lower deck, served by a glass and steel elevator which connects all the three decks, five large guest cabins find place, three of which are VIPs, while the other two are twins convertible to doubles along with Pullman beds.

The common spaces are further completed by two big salons, one on the main deck, where also the main dining area is located, and one on the upper deck, almost taking the full beam of the yacht and also featuring a cinema corner and a bar.

The main design feature of the yacht is actually within the two salons, as they are ‘virtually’ connected by continuous full headroom side windows which go from the main deck sideways up to the upper saloon ceilings, offering incredible sea views.



Exterior Spaces

The very aft end of the yacht is indeed a tremendous open terrace on the sea, to be used both at anchor or when cruising and provided with an opening transom; the terrace is directly connected to the main deck cockpit through a dedicated staircase and it can be used as the main access to the yacht when the pontoon is low enough to do this.

The interior area of the remarkable beach club is actually the wellness club of the yacht, featuring a massage corner, a gym and a day head; this space is directly connected to the main saloon through a dedicated staircase and to the external terrace through a sliding watertight door.



The beach club may be open and enlarged further thanks to the two side opening hullports, which create two other terraces on the sea and make the beach club area of the Admiral C Force 50 much bigger than on other yachts of similar and bigger size. All of this area is covered with natural teak.

The exterior spaces also include the main deck aft cockpit, which is a huge lounge area, plenty of sunbathing space; the main access to the yacht is from this cockpit, via a large pivoting passerelle which is concealed within the transom; the upper aft cockpit has been designed as the main exterior dining space, while the sun deck is the party area of the Admiral C Force 50 featuring a large Jacuzzi surrounded by sunbeds.

Under the large hard top there are also a big bar and another dining table; this area is further protected by retractable awning systems and by an opening wind screen, placed forward, which allows the guests to enjoy ‘al fresco’ dinners also during the windy nights.

We’ll be taking a closer look at Ouranos before her showcase at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show later this year as well as the lifestyle on board before her charter life begins.