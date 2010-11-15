After a string of successful sales of yachts between 20 and 22m, alongside the sale of superyacht Oxigen, Dahm International has announced the recent price reduction of the breath-taking 42m Jongert sailing yacht, Passe Partout.

Passe Partout is a highly luxurious sailing yacht, offering strong performance combined with the highest standards of comfort and luxury after launching in 2001 and re-launching in 2009. After proving herself during circumnavigation and long-distance voyages, Passe Partout is a reliable companion for the avid sailor and the perfect luxury cruise for any potential owner.

Perfectly maintained after her second launch by a dedicated crew, Passe Partout is as good as new, featuring a generous layout and lavish open-air entertaining areas. Below deck, her elevated full beam salon offers unrivalled panoramic views alongside elegant owner and guest suites, quoted as a “floating five star hotel” by her brokerage firm, Dahm International.

This outstanding example of a high-quality sailing yacht is now listed with Dahm International for €9,750,000 after a substantial €1,250,000 price reduction.

Dahm International is also offering a special price package which is available on the purchase of this superyacht together with her exclusive berth in Puerto Portals, Majorca.