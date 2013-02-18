Superyacht Perle Bleue Sold

Launched in 2007, the custom-built superyacht Perle Bleue was designed by Donald Starkey, a world revered designer who was responsible for creating the sophisticated exterior profile as well as the elegant interior styling running throughout the yacht.

Perle Bleue is able to accommodate up to 10 guests in 4 suites; comprising of one owners cabin, three double cabins and two pullman cabins alongside ample space for seven crew.

Perle Bleue has now been sold in a joint central listing between Merle Wood & Associates and Denison & Daves.