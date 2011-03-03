Built by the CRN shipyard in Ancona, Pestifer I was launched in 1998 for a discerning owner who demanded the highest specifications. After a successful career on the water, Pestifer I underwent a major refit project to revitalise her interior and exterior, with no expense spared.

Capable of reaching 16/18 knots through dual CAT 1978hp engines with a range of 4000nm, this sophisticated and expertly styled motor yacht holds high-quality engineering to match her elegant design.

Offering high volumes of interior and exterior space, including a large owner’s stateroom and a vast sundeck, Pestifer I is a yacht which offers a potential owner everything.

Recently signed for sale with YCO, Pestifer I is listed at an asking price of $15,000,000 USD.