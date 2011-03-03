Superyacht Pestifer I Signed for Sale with YCO
YCO has proudly announced their new position as the exclusive central agent for the sale of the incredible 49m superyacht Pestifer I.
Built by the CRN shipyard in Ancona, Pestifer I was launched in 1998 for a discerning owner who demanded the highest specifications. After a successful career on the water, Pestifer I underwent a major refit project to revitalise her interior and exterior, with no expense spared.
Capable of reaching 16/18 knots through dual CAT 1978hp engines with a range of 4000nm, this sophisticated and expertly styled motor yacht holds high-quality engineering to match her elegant design.
Offering high volumes of interior and exterior space, including a large owner’s stateroom and a vast sundeck, Pestifer I is a yacht which offers a potential owner everything.
Recently signed for sale with YCO, Pestifer I is listed at an asking price of $15,000,000 USD.