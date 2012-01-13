Launched by the CRN Shipyard in 1998, Pestifer I underwent an extensive refit project in 2004 to become an outstanding example of a sophisticated motor yacht; bred to cruise the Mediterranean in true style.

Pestifer I was drawn and designed by Studio Scanu whilst her luxurious interior from Zuretti offers an atmosphere of pure bliss to match her sleek and stylish exterior. Capable of accommodating up to eight guests in her spacious four stateroom layout which features three double staterooms and one twin staterooms.

Available for sale with Y.CO, Pestifer I has now undergone a significant $2,000,000 price reduction and is listed at an asking price of $10,000,000.