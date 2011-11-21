Superyacht Pestifer I Undergoes Price Reduction with Y.CO
Pestifer I is a fantastic 50m superyacht with style and space in abundance; however, having just undergone a $1.5m price reduction, this custom built CRN now stands as one of the finest motor yachts on the market.
Pestifer I was originally built to the highest specifications by the CRN Ancona shipyard in 1998, since then, she has enjoyed a grand career on the water and a major refit in 2004.
Her sophisticated exterior design was drawn up by Studio Scanu SRL with an opulent interior design by Zuretti; accommodating up to eight guests in complete luxury.
Having been recently surveyed by Patton Marine, with all recommendations put in effect, Pestifer stands available for sale with Y.CO at a reduced price of $12,000,000.
For more information of superyacht Pestifer I, click here.