Pestifer I was originally built to the highest specifications by the CRN Ancona shipyard in 1998, since then, she has enjoyed a grand career on the water and a major refit in 2004.

Her sophisticated exterior design was drawn up by Studio Scanu SRL with an opulent interior design by Zuretti; accommodating up to eight guests in complete luxury.

Having been recently surveyed by Patton Marine, with all recommendations put in effect, Pestifer stands available for sale with Y.CO at a reduced price of $12,000,000.

