Superyacht Petrus for Sale with Merle Wood

By B. Roberts

Respected brokerage firm Merle Wood & Associates has announced the signing of the 32.9m superyacht Petrus for sale. Custom built to RINA class in 2007 by the Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo, Petrus holds a luxurious interior from designer Della Role.

Motor yacht Petrus features spacious and comfortable accommodation for up to eight guests in one master suite, a VIP suite and a twin cabin with an extra sofa bed in the media room.

M/Y Petrus boasts a Jacuzzi, dive compressor, waverunner and high quality technical equipment.

With twin MTU 16V200 M93 CR engines, motor yacht Petrus is capable of achieving a top speed of 27 knots and an 11,500 litre fuel capacity. 

