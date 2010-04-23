Motor yacht Petrus features spacious and comfortable accommodation for up to eight guests in one master suite, a VIP suite and a twin cabin with an extra sofa bed in the media room.

M/Y Petrus boasts a Jacuzzi, dive compressor, waverunner and high quality technical equipment.



With twin MTU 16V200 M93 CR engines, motor yacht Petrus is capable of achieving a top speed of 27 knots and an 11,500 litre fuel capacity.