Built in 2004 by Lürssen with an interior designed by Andrew Winch, Phoenix is an elegant five deck vessel which offers excellent use of space and luxurious comfort throughout. Her price was dropped by €10 million, falling from €65 million to €55m, making her good value for money.

Phoenix was constructed in order to achieve great speeds and reach long distances with ease and comfort alongside offering excellent crew services.

Her interior features a French Deco feel which is coined as a more masculine version of the art deco movement, offering spiral staircases, high ceilings and the use of thirty different types of stone from Verona, Italy. Phoenix is also able to accommodate twelve guests and sixteen crew.

Phoenix is capable of achieving a top speed of 16 knots with her dual 4600hp DDC Diesel engines, reaching a range of 1,900nm at 13 knots.



Charter superyacht Phoenix

Phoenix is also available for charter through Moran Yacht & Ship.