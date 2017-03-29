Superyacht Polly Sold by IYC: New Deck Included
Originally built for the owner of the Alloy Yachts shipyard itself, 41.15-metre (135'ft) Motor Yacht Polly has been sold by IYC after an extensive refit in 2013 and complete re-design of her sundeck last year.
Following the Palm Beach Boat Show just last week, brokerage house IYC has announced the sale of Alloy Yachts M/Y Polly by Mark Elliot from their Fort Lauderdale office.
The impressive custom build hails a reliable history, originally built for the experienced owner of the shipyard responsible for its original build.
With a striking design by Redman Whiteley Dixon, Polly's striking blue-hull contrasts dramatically against her metalic silver superstructure and jet-black windows, providing a modern and futuristic look that sets the superyacht apart from the norm.
Accomodating 11 guests and 7 crew, Polly spent time cruising her homeport of Freetown in The Bahamas proving the yacht is indeed well suited to the Caribbean seas in a location just off the Florida coast.
After an extensive refit and deck re-design in recent years, it's no surprise that her condition made her a more than successful sale.