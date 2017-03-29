Following the Palm Beach Boat Show just last week, brokerage house IYC has announced the sale of Alloy Yachts M/Y Polly by Mark Elliot from their Fort Lauderdale office.

The impressive custom build hails a reliable history, originally built for the experienced owner of the shipyard responsible for its original build.

With a striking design by Redman Whiteley Dixon, Polly's striking blue-hull contrasts dramatically against her metalic silver superstructure and jet-black windows, providing a modern and futuristic look that sets the superyacht apart from the norm.

Accomodating 11 guests and 7 crew, Polly spent time cruising her homeport of Freetown in The Bahamas proving the yacht is indeed well suited to the Caribbean seas in a location just off the Florida coast.

After an extensive refit and deck re-design in recent years, it's no surprise that her condition made her a more than successful sale.