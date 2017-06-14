Antares, Heesen's 55m steel-hulled FDHF vessel was sold just over four weeks ago to an experienced yachtsman. This expansive classic boasts special features built for the owner, who is also a keen fisherman, such as the ability to re-charge two sport fishing boats.

Project Antares stands out as a true spectacle from her equally beautiful sister ships: being 30 percent larger, with an owner's apartment extended from 62 to a whopping 80 sqm. As if this additional space wasn't enough, its iconic interior designers have embarked on partnering with the owner to match its interior space to the tastes and styles of their client.

Iconic designers Francesco Paszkowski, known for Heesen Yacht's 49.80m Ventura and Margherita Casprini, who worked on projects such as Tankoa's 69.30m Suerte, are now working closely with the owner and his team on the ultimate personalisation for the new 740GT vessel.

“After the meeting with the client, with whom we immediately had good intellectual connection, we are working on the existing interior design to improve the owner’s 80-sqm apartment, the lobby, and the sky lounge, to fully match his lifestyle and taste.” Says Paszkowski.

The designer continues; “We are going to propose some layout changes as well as new materials and finishes. For the latter, we are going to do detailed research into select materials that will add lavish luxury to the interiors. We are confident that the shipyard and their highly talented team from Heesen Yachts Interiors, will be able —once again— to perfectly craft what we have designed.”



Project Antares has now entered the outfitting phase and will be ready for delivery to her owners in November 2018.