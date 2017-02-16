Still under construction, the technical launch of the 109-metre superyacht following the delivery of Y712 (a.k.a Black Pearl) and the 110-metre superyacht project Jubliee, Oceanco continues to dominate activity in 2017 with the unveiling of their latest masterpiece.

This top-secret future Top 100 project is believed to be hull Y718, and designed by the Nuvolari Lenard team to present a departure from the norm but with characteristic Oceanco traits and expert construction.

Not much is known about the project at this stage, however we look forward to bringing you more updates from the shores as Dutch Yachting keeps a watchful eye and delivering news from a nascent but exciting new year for Oceanco.