Last year, three iconic arrivals (Jupiter, Tis and the technical preview of Project Thunder) took place in a short space of time at Lurssen Yachts and changed the face of the Top 100, with the delivery of Dilbar and a teaser of Project Mistral cementing the milestone year for the yard.

These yachts all paved the way for the first arrival of 2017, the 74-metre (242 foot) Project Gatsby which has been named Aurora.

Something of a departure to recent launches and taking a more classic approach to the superyacht style, this fully custom six-deck vessel features a huge interior volume with, 13.2-metre beam as well as an exterior and interior style straight from drawing boards of the Winch Design team.

Built under the management of Moran Yacht & Ship, she was originally announced as entering construction in 2014 and has now reached the water in true Lürssen style.

We look forward to bringing you more details on the superyacht project, as new details emerge and she heads toward sea trials.