While any official information from the shipyard is still scarce, this rugged Espen Oeino-design is now embarking on its maiden voyage from Northern Europe to cruising grounds unknown.

Formerly known as Project Mistral, this is the first Lürssen Yachts delivery of 2017 and is reportedly heading to the Middle East to join ‘another fleet of yachts’; according to the shipyard during her original unveiling in 2016.

Imposing in size and modern in style with stunning angular lines, Amadea features notable design elements such as beautiful lateral balconies worked into the design, huge external spaces, distinctive superstructure from above and a decorative eagle emerging from the bow.

Timeless, and easily one of the most spectacular Espen Oeino designs to date, little is known about her interior but undoubtedly maintains the same grandeur stretched across her profile. We look forward to bringing you more updates, as and when they emerge.