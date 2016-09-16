Positioned at 33rd in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World listings, the superyacht aliased widely as Project Solar left the yard this week to showcase her Nuvolari & Lenard exterior design; the studio who were also responsible for her interiors.

With naval architecture by Dykstra, the Dyna Rig sail plan – most commonly known for the iconic profile of The Maltese Falcon - of Project Solar is just one element of striking design. The eco-credentials and latest technology utilises solar energy, heat recovery, batteries and revolutionary tech to minimise the impact on the water.

The Top 100 superyacht Project Solar is still an extremely secret project, but thanks to the photos provided by Dutch Yachting, we have a first glimpse at the incredible project before her giant masts with solar technology are attached.