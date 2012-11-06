Superyacht Quattroelle Completes Sea Trials

"Quattroelle" stands for Love, Life, Liberty and Luxury. Quattroelle is the first Lürssen yacht designed by Nuvolari-Lenard, who are responsible for the exterior as well the interior design.

She is a successful combination of elegance and sporty looks well on the way to become Classic. The size of the yacht with its massive volumes was a challenge, but with careful volume distribution and a proportion study, Nuvolari Lenard has achieved a sleek appearance of the yacht. The funnel design reminds us of the air scoop of a formula one car and with its inverted shape creates the distinctive silhouette of Quattroelle.

Quattroelle is ranked as the 46th in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World at a length of 88m.