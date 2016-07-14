Queen Miri has been delivered to her owner after being cut back by 16-metres before a new aft section was added, increasing her size by over six metres. This increase in size has not only affected her size, style and stature, but her position in the Top 100 as she rises 29 places from 87 to 58.

This hugely complex conversion involved replacing main engines, exhaust systems, gearboxes, shaft lines and propellers were also replaced, with rudder stocks and steering systems redesigned to match the new contractual speed requested by the client.

“We have been investing in our facilities and human resources with precisely this kind of large-scale engineering project in mind,” says CEO Alberto Amico. “It is thanks to these investments, and the teamwork of our in-house departments with all their technical experience and know-how, that we have been able to perform such a challenging refit.”

Up to 80% of Queen Miri’s interiors were overhauled completely, with new features incorporated into the exterior design to provide even more relaxation areas.

The updates across the Greek-built yacht include a huge whirlpool with integrated sunpad for lounging on the sundeck, new spa and relaxation zones, and a new floodable tender garage on the lower deck aft the can be converted into a heated seawater swimming pool.

A vessel reborn, Queen Miri is built to passenger vessel standards with Lloyds Register classification under a Marshall Islands flag, able to carry up to 36 guests and 36 crew.