Built in 2009 by the renowned Italian shipyard, Benetti, Quest is an expertly constructed motor yacht which features a GRP hull and enclosed pilothouse superstructure.

The high-quality engineering of motor yacht Quest is configured to power her displacement hull through the water at a cruising speed of 13 knots with two 1550hp engines.

M/Y Quest holds a light and open design from Francois Zuretti, making full use of her generous interior space and large windows. The yacht holds comfortable accommodation for 12 guests and space for 8 crew.

The custom layout of the yacht features an owners study on the main deck, a large VIP room on the lower deck, which switches to two double cabins, and a dinning area located on the upper deck.

M/Y Quest was held at an asking price of 8,950,000 EUR.