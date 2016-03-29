Now in the water after being loaded onto trolleys and moved to the floating barge before her launch, the shipyard is celebrating the biggest yacht built to date by Admiral Yachts. This is, until the 75 metre superyacht currently under construction hits the water in 2018.

Built for an experienced Owner, who has owned numerous yachts in the past, Quinta Essentia in an innovative yacht with a focus on the ‘high-tech’ and low environmental impact due to the Admiral E Motion 55’s advanced hybrid propulsion system.

We look forward to bringing you more on the career of Quinta Essentia, and subsquently the ongoing construction of the 75m superyacht and the soon to be launched 50m C-Force Admiral yacht, as news emerges.