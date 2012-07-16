“After 78 years, the famous J-Class Rainbow sails again.” This is the proud new statement from Holland Jachtbouw, who earlier this year launched this eagerly awaited, technically advanced replica of the America’s Cup winner of 1934.

“We are very proud to be able to offer Rainbow JH2 for sale as part of our sailing yacht fleet,” explains the Head of YPI’s sailing division, William Bishop. “We were delighted to have sold Lionheart last year and are excited to see the renewed interest being generated today by the iconic J-Class fleet.”

Redesigned and optimised by Dykstra & Partners Naval Architects, based on the original design by William Starling Burgess, Rainbow JH2 has pushed the boundaries in terms of technology on all fronts.

“Built for an experienced sailing yacht owner, Rainbow JH2 is the first J-Class yacht with a complete hybrid propulsion and power system,” adds Will. “That meant fuel savings of up to 30% as well as a reduction in sound. She can sail underway in silent operation and has ample hydraulic power in racing mode.”

Racing is in this yacht’s DNA and has been built to Lloyds A1 and MCA class so a new owner can race her as well as charter her out.

Rainbow JH2 has a mahogany-panelled interior with a classic 1930s feel and offers accommodation for up to ten guests and seven crew. Guest accommodation consists of three cabins: a Master, double and twin with two Pullman berths.

One of the new sign ups for the 2012 Monaco Yacht Show, Rainbow is now available for viewings and will be turning heads in Port Hercules this September.