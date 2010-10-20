Read online now
Superyacht Ramses Undertakes Price Reduction with YPI

By B. Roberts

Yachting Partners International Broker Matt Albert has announced the significant $900,000 price reduction of Superyacht Ramses.

Built by Feadship, Superyacht Ramses was launched by the De Vries shipyard in 1981 and underwent a major refit in 1995 to keep her a well maintained superyacht of the highest standard. She features a classic sea-faring design from Bannenberg & Rowell alongside a completley refreshed exterior and interior styling by H2 Yacht Design during her refit.

Measuring 43m, Ramses offers a spectacular layout design for a yacht of her size, able to accommodate up to 14 guests in six luxurious and spacious cabins - consisting of one master suite, one VIP, two double, two twin and two pullman beds.

Superyacht Ramses has been reduced from $6,900,000 to $6,000,000 and remains for sale with Yachting Partners International.

