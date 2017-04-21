“This yacht is an important landmark in the company’s evolution,” says Mehmet Karabeyoglu, CEO of Turquoise.

“Although she was a very well designed boat to start with," adds Karabeyoglu. "The owner wanted something different so we didn’t use any of the existing drawings. We designed everything from scratch.”

Turquoise worked in collaboration with H2 Design to create a superyacht with a handsome, clean and sharp profile where the successive cantilevered decks have a visual floating sensation. Stretching over 47-metres, the contemporary exterior hints at an interior which is both modern and timeless.

The design of both interior and exterior layout creates an open lifestyle on board, most notably in the newly conceived sundeck - accommodating both spa pool and lounge bar - and the expansive beach club come dive store.

Guest accommodations for 12 include 2 VIPs, a master suite and three generous staterooms— it is rare to have a fifth guest cabin for this size yacht. Razan was clearly designed to take the extended family along, as every cabin has Pullman bunks.

The yacht packs a lot into a compact package of under 500 GT. A go anywhere vessel, with a mere 2.6m draft, she offers a 4200nm cruising range. “During sea trials she achieved a top speed of 17.5 knots, a good 1.5 knots better than expected, as well as excelling in both sea keeping and stability and noise and vibration tests,” says Karabeyoglu.

With several more yachts currently in build at Turquoise’s Istanbul facilities, a new era of design and construction has arrived for the yacht builder. Those looking for a closer view of Razan can expect to see her at the Monaco and Fort Lauderdale yacht shows.